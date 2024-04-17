Explained: How Surya Tilak illuminated Successfully on Ram Lalla's Forehead During Ram Navami Celebrations in Ayodhya

The Surya Tilak Project at Ayodhya, spearheaded by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), marks a significant convergence of science and tradition. This initiative, under the aegis of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) of India, showcases the Institute's expertise in harnessing astronomical knowledge for cultural and religious practices. At the heart of the project lies the symbolic gesture of directing sunlight onto the forehead of Sri Ram Lalla at precisely 12 noon. This precise timing reflects the meticulous calculations and astronomical insights employed by the IIA researchers to synchronize the event with celestial movements. More importantly this ritual will be repeated every year. Beyond its ceremonial significance, the project underscores the scientific prowess of Indian institutions in bridging ancient traditions with modern advancements. The IIT team developed a special apparatus comprising mirrors and lenses so that the rays of the Sun fell directly onto Ram Lalla’s forehead. Two trials were held to ensure a smooth Surya Abhishek ceremony.

Also Read: Ram Navami 2024: Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla an Emotional Moment, Says PM Modi; Shares Pics

The team led by IIABengaluru carried out calculations of the Sun's position, designed and optimized the optical system, and performed the integration and alignment at the site. As the temple is not fully completed now, the IIA experts modified the design to suit the existing structure and performed image optimization. This design, with four mirrors and two lenses, was executed for the Surya Tilak. The final design of the Surya Tilak, with four mirrors and four lenses, will be implemented once the full temple is constructed by placing the mirrors and lenses in their permanent fixtures. The IIABengaluru team led the estimation of the size, shape and location of mirrors and lenses in the system for sufficient light to fall on the idol for about 6 minutes. Opto-mechanical design of the lens and mirror holder assembly, and manual mechanism were carried out to shift the position of the first mirror according to the position of the Sun in the sky. This helped the entire system to work flawlessly for the Surya Tilak to be carried out successfully. The device has been manufactured by Optica, Bangalore, and the implementation of the opto-mechanical system at the site is being done by CSIR_CBRI.

The basic objective of the Surya Tilak project is to focus a 'tilak' on the forehead of Shri Ram idol on every Shri Ram Navami day. Under the project, sunlight will be brought on the forehead of Lord Ram at noon on Shri Ram Navami in the Chaitra month every year," Dr S K Panigrahi, scientist at CSIR-CBRI Roorkee, who was associated with the project said. Elaborating further, Panigrahi said, "The position of the Sun changes every year on the day of Shri Ram Navami. Detailed calculations show that the date of Shri Ram Navami repeats every 19 years." All the piping and other parts are manufactured using the brass material. The mirrors and lenses which are used are of very high quality and durable to sustain for a long period. The inner surface of pipes, elbows and enclosures are black powder coated to avoid scattering of sunlight. Also at the top aperture, IR (infra red) filter glass is used to restrict the Sun heat wave to fall on the forehead of the idol.

.