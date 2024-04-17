Ram Navami 2024: ‘Today Ayodhya Is in an Unparalleled Joy’, Says PM Modi

A significant influx of devotees is observed in Ayodhya on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, with the doors of the Ram temple opened for pilgrims at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Taking to X, Modi said, "This is the first Ram Navami when our Ram Lalla has been enthroned in the grand Ram temple of Ayodhya. Today Ayodhya is in an unparalleled joy in this celebration of Ram Navami. After waiting for 5 centuries, today we have got the privilege of celebrating this Ram Navami in Ayodhya in this manner."

यह पहली रामनवमी है, जब अयोध्या के भव्य और दिव्य राम मंदिर में हमारे राम लला विराजमान हो चुके हैं। रामनवमी के इस उत्सव में आज अयोध्या एक अप्रतिम आनंद में है। 5 शताब्दियों की प्रतीक्षा के बाद आज हमें ये रामनवमी अयोध्या में इस तरह मनाने का सौभाग्य मिला है। यह देशवासियों की इतने… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2024

Infinite best wishes to my family members across the country on the occasion of Lord Shri Ram's birth anniversary, Ram Navami! On this auspicious occasion, my heart is overwhelmed and fulfilled. It is the supreme grace of Shri Ram that this year, along with millions of my countrymen, I became a witness to the Pran-Pratishtha in Ayodhya. The memories of that moment of Avadhpuri still pulsate in my mind with the same energy.

देशभर के मेरे परिवारजनों को भगवान श्रीराम के जन्मोत्सव रामनवमी की अनंत शुभकामनाएं! इस पावन अवसर पर मेरा मन भावविभोर और कृतार्थ है। ये श्रीराम की परम कृपा है कि इसी वर्ष अपने कोटि-कोटि देशवासियों के साथ मैं अयोध्या में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा का साक्षी बना। अवधपुरी के उस क्षण की स्मृतियां… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2024

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has extended the darshan period for the occasion, stating that no special darshan arrangements will be made on the day. Additionally, previously issued passes have been canceled.

Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said that during the Ram Navami festival, darshan will continue from 3:30 am in the Brahma Muhurta. Shringaar Aarti of Ram Lalla will take place at 5 a.m. At the time of offering food to God, the curtain will be drawn for a short period. The sequence of darshan will continue till 11 pm. After this, there will be Bhog and Shayan Aarti as per the routine.

"The basic objective of the Surya Tilak project is to focus a 'tilak' on the forehead of the Shri Ram idol on every Shri Ram Navami day. Under the project, sunlight will be brought on the forehead of Lord Ram at noon on Shri Ram Navami in the Chaitra month every year," said Dr S.K. Panigrahi, Scientist at CSIR-CBRI Roorkee, who was associated with the project.



