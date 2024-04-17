Ram Navami Celebrations in Ayodhya: Surya Tilak illuminates on Ram Lalla's Forehead (Watch Video and Photos)

The newly inaugurated Ram Mandir celebrated its first Ram Navami in Ayodhya starting the day by the grand Surya tilak. the mesmerizing video of this has gone viral on social media where we can see a ray of sun falling on lord Ram's forehead. This Abhishek was performed from for five minutes.

Teams of scientists from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, and another institute was working on this process from past few days and achieved the success. Two mirrors and a lens were installed on the ground floor of the temple. Sunlight fell on them from a mirror placed on the third floor. The rays reflected by these formed tilak on the forehead. Watch Video and Photos:

Jai Shri Ram 🙏



Glimpses of Surya Tilak 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PIbuToBoMU — Digant Rai (Modi Ka Parivar) 🇮🇳 (@DigantRai) April 17, 2024

#WATCH | ‘Surya Tilak’ illuminates Ram Lalla’s forehead at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, on the occasion of Ram Navami.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/rg8b9bpiqh — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

t has also cancelled all special pass bookings for Darshan and Aarti of Ram Lalla between April 16 and 18. Everyone will need to follow the same path as other devotees to enter the Ram Mandir, said the Trust.

Devotees will be able to have darshan of Ram Lalla till 11 p.m. To avoid inconvenience and wastage of time during darshan, devotees have been advised not to bring their mobile phones and other valuable items.