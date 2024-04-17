Lok Sabha Election 2024: ‘Came With Hope in 2014, Trust in 2019 and Guarantee in 2024’, Says PM Modi

In an election rally held at the Borkura ground, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he went to people with hope in 2014, trust in 2019 and guarantee in 2024. He highlighted the significance of the ongoing birth celebrations of Lord Ram at the Ayodhya temple after a gap of 500 years, marked by a 'Surya Tilak' ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday and said Ayodhya is in incomparable bliss as this is the first time the festival would be celebrated there after the consecration of the Ram temple. We cannot join the celebrations at Ayodhya but let us participate in the event by switching on our mobile flashlights and offering our prayers to Lord Ram, the PM said at the rally.

The Prime Minister announced that free ration will be extended to all individuals without discrimination for the upcoming five years. Additionally, individuals aged 70 and above will receive free treatment up to Rs. five lakh under the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme.

Modi visited to rally support for NDA candidates contesting from three constituencies: Phani Bhushan Choudhury of Asom Gana Parishad for Barpeta, Jayanta Basumatary of United People's Party, Liberal for Kokrajhar, and Bijuli Kalita Medhi of BJP for Guwahati. All three candidates were in attendance at the rally.