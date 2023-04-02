Ram Navami violence: Security beefed up after clash in Nalanda, police say over 50 held

Nalanda (Bihar) [India], April 2 : Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday hit out at the Bihar and West Bengal governments over clashes in the states during the Ram Navami celebrations.

Hitting out at the Bihar government over violence, Thakur alleged that "Jungleraj" has returned in the state.

Speaking to , the Union minister said, "I would only say that the worsening law and order situation in Bihar suggests the return of 'Jungleraj'. It is very unfortunate that the Jungleraj of the Lalu (Yadav) regime, has returned to the state under (CM) Nitish Kumar and (deputy CM) Tejashwi Yadav."

He added that the violence during Ram Navami festivities in West Bengal and other parts of the country was also very unfortunate.

Lashing out at the Mamata Banerjee government, Thakur said, "Mamata Didi is sleeping. She is providing security to only one section of the population. On the incidents of stone pelting, arson and violence during the 'Shobha Yatra' by the Hindu community, she has been taking a selective stand. It is very unfortunate that Hindus are attacked on the watch of the chief minister and has been a mute spectator to all that has been happening in the state."

"What is the point of her being a chief minister if she can't crack down on violence. There was violence after she was elected and now there are clashes on Ram Navami," he added.

In West Bengal, two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations on March 30. Several vehicles were set on fire, and public and private properties were vandalised during the clashes.

After a fresh clash erupted following violence during Ram Navami celebrations in the state, Nalanda Police on Sunday said more than 50 people were arrested in raids conducted on Saturday night.

The Superintendent of Police, Biharsharif, Ashok Mishra, informed that the mortal remains of a person, who died during the violence, sent for post-mortem.

"A body (of a person who died in fresh violence last night) has been sent for post-mortem. More than 50 people were arrested in raids conducted last night. Till now, 8 FIRs have been registered and additional forces have been deployed," he said.

While the SP quoted the number of people arrested at more than 50, Nalanda District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar said more than 80 people were arrested, adding that the situation is peaceful right now.

"Fresh violence erupted at 2-3 places in Biharsharif last night. The situation is peaceful right now. Section 144 is in force but curfew hasn't been enforced. Many miscreants were identified and more than 80 people have been arrested in this connection so far," he said.

Clashes were reported on March 31 in Nalanda's Biharsharif and Sasaram in Rohtas district where Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to visit.

