Ram Setu: Demand for declaring Ram Setu national monument; hearing in SC on July 26

The Supreme Court has indicated its readiness to hear the petition seeking protection of Ram Setu by declaring it a National Heritage Monument. The matter will be heard in the Supreme Court on July 26. BJP leader MP Subramanian Swamy has filed the petition.

The Setu Samudram project was launched during the tenure of the Congress-led UPA government. The Ram Setu was to be demolished to make way for the transport of cargo ships. However, the action was stayed following a court order. Since then, a petition seeking declaration of Ram Setu as a national monument has been pending.

In 2014, the NDA-led government came to power. At that time, the apex court said that the central government would not allow any damage to the Ram Setu in the interest of the country. The Central Government is looking for alternatives for the Setu Samudram project. However, the central government has not clarified any role for the future protection of Ram Setu by giving it the status of a national monument.

Since 2017, Subramaniam Swamy has repeatedly requested the court to hear his petition. The Supreme Court had on November 13, 2019, given the Center six weeks to clarify its position. In April last year, the then Chief Justice S.A. Bobade had said that his term was coming to an end. Therefore, the petition should be brought before the next Chief Justice NV Ramanna for proper direction.

MP Subrahmanyam Swamy today directed Chief Justice Ramanna, Justice. Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli presented their case before the bench and requested for an early hearing on the petition. The bench will then hear Swamy's plea and other petitions on July 26.