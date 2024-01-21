Ram Temple Chief Priest Seeks Probe After Full-Face Photo of Ram Lalla Idol Goes Viral

The chief priest of the Ram temple urged an inquiry after the photographs displaying the uncovered eyes of the idol of Ram Lalla were leaked before its January 22 consecration.The first image, depicting the new idol within the sanctum sanctorum veiled with a cloth over its eyes, surfaced on social media late Thursday night. Subsequently, photos without the cover circulated on various social media platforms the following day.

"The eyes of Lord Ram's idol cannot be revealed before the 'Pran Pratishtha' is completed. If the eyes can be seen, an investigation should be done on who revealed the eyes and how the pictures of the idol went viral on social media," chief priest Satyendra Das said. The Ayodhya Temple inauguration holds utmost significance for Hindus worldwide, a milestone reached after the successful culmination of a decades-long movement for the construction of the temple on the birthplace of Lord Ram. The inauguration marks a new era of spiritual significance and economic prosperity for the city of Ayodhya.

The ceremonious bathing of Ram Lala will take place on January 21, accompanied by Yagya rituals, enhancing the spiritual atmosphere.The much-anticipated consecration will unfold on January 22, coinciding with the auspicious Mrigashira Nakshatra. Devotees eagerly await the chance to witness this significant event, seeking a glimpse of Ram Lala during the consecration ceremony.