Ram Temple Consecration: Ganga Maha Aarti To Be Held at Varanasi

In light of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a majestic 'Ganga Maha Aarti' is scheduled to take place at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday evening. Temples across Kashi are holding religious rituals, including the Kashi Vishwanath temple where the recitation of Vedas has been underway since morning.

The temple's Public Relations Officer, Piyush Tiwari, mentioned that two LCD screens have been set up within the complex to facilitate the public in watching the live telecast of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony. Additionally, the Indian Music Arts Center is set to present a captivating Kathak performance, and various other programs are scheduled for the event.

As night falls, the entire Kashi Vishwanath temple will be aglow with the radiance of lamps. Jitendra Mohan Puri, the mahant of the Batuk Bhairav temple, shared that the temple has been adorned with flowers, and a remarkable 5,100 lamps will illuminate the temple complex. Furthermore, Sundar Kand will be recited during the ceremony.

Sushant Mishra of the Ganga Seva Nidhi said that keeping in mind the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the Ganga Aarti to be held in the late evening will be organised as a Maha Aarti. On usual days, the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi is performed by seven Archakas, but given today’s special occasion, Ganga Aarti will be performed by nine Archakas and this aarti will be given the form of a Maha Aarti, he said. Ram Bhajan will be sung after the aarti and in the evening, Deepotsav will be organised at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and prasad distributed among devotees, Mishra said.