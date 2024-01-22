Ram Temple inauguration: Leave of Bihar cops cancelled till Jan 27

Patna, Jan 22 Amid alert from the Union Home Ministry over the Pran Pratishtha event of Ayodhya, Bihar Police cancelled the leave of all police personnel in the state till January 27.

The state police also said in the order that the leave will be granted during this period to cops on valid grounds and in extreme conditions.

Bihar Police also tightened the security in all 38 districts of the state. The additional deployment of police is in place in Patna, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Purnea, Nawada, Kishanganj, Katihar, and other districts. The district SPs and DMs have been asked to stay alert especially in vulnerable areas where chances of violence are high.

The state police have deployed additional forces at every temple, and Chowk and people are not being allowed to assemble in groups.

Additional forces were deployed at Patna Mahavir temple at Patna Junction, Hanuman temple at Rajvanshi Nagar, Gardanibagh Thakurbari, Bhikhandas Thakurbari, Shiv temple Khajpura and other places.

The cyber cell of Bihar Police is closely monitoring social media platforms to prevent any rumours.

