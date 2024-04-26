Ram temple now features in children’s drawing and craft books

Ayodhya, April 26 The impact of the grand Ram Janmabhoomi temple built in Ayodhya has started reflecting in various spheres.

An innovator has come up with drawing and craft books for children which will introduce them to the life, character and ideals of Lord Ram as soon as they start schooling.

Sai Prasad Bekanalkar, who has come to Ayodhya from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, said that both the exercise booklets have been prepared on the theme of Ramayana.

Through this, children will learn about culture and values along with creativity.

Besides colouring pictures of various incidents from Lord Ram's life, a description has to be written in four lines which will connect the child with Ram's character.

Similarly, in the craft book, it has been taught to make Ram temple by folding paper. Sai Prasad said that in this way, every household will have its own Ram temple.

