Ranchi man booked for raping Mumbai-based aspiring model, blackmailing her

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], May 31 : A case has been registered against Tanveer Akhtar Mohd Lake Khan, a resident of Ranchi, after a model based in Mumbai accused him of raping her.

The case was registered at Mumbai's Versova police station under sections 376(2)(N), 328,506,504,323 of the IPC and section 67 of the IT Act.

Officials said that the case has been transferred to Ranchi Police.

The victim said in her complaint to the Mumbai police that she is a native of Bhagalpur in Bihar and came to Ranchi in connection with a modelling workshop when she came in contact with the accused who has repeatedly raped her from 2021 and threatened and blackmailed her.

She said the accused had also threatened her of dire consequences if she informed anyone.

The woman said that she wanted to go to Mumbai to pursue her modelling career but he "started asking me to change religion" and to marry him. She said he also exerted pressure to change her name.

The woman said the accused had also exerted pressure on her to come to Bangkok for shooting and when she refused threatened to make some pictures viral.

The victim said he sent some objectionable photos to her brother and mother and she decided to end her life but was dissuaded from doing so by an acquaintance.

The victim said she reluctantly agreed to go to Bangkok where the accused again raped her.

The woman said she later came to Mumbai but the accused kept harassing her.

The victim said that she had lodged a police complaint earlier but the accused gave an affidavit that he will not harass her and requested her to take back the complaint.

In her complaint, the victim said that after she refused to accede to the demands of the accused, he created fake IDs in her name and has been posting objectionable photos and sending objectionable messages to harass her.

The victim said in her complaint the accused has also threatened to kill her and her family members.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor