Ranjit Nagar stabbing case: Delhi Police arrests 4 persons

Delhi [India], July 4 : The Delhi Police arrested four persons in connection with a case where a youth was stabbed to death in Delhi's Ranjit Nagar area on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Rajnish, Amit Kumar, Roshan Singh and Pramod, police said.

According to the police statement, the accused admitted to the crime during the interrogation.

The police further said that the deceased 20-year-old, identified as Abhishek, was known to one of the accused Pramod.

The murder was a result of a heated argument that broke out over Rs 300, while the five of them were playing cards, the Delhi Police said.

The Delhi police had earlier informed that the murder took place at about 4.15 pm on Sunday. They received information that a person was stabbed at Sangam Colony, Pandav Nagar upon which the police team reached the spot, the Delhi police said. The injured was then taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Speaking to ANI, the unconsolable mother of the deceased, said, "I was on duty at Manesar, I got a call that someone stabbed my son, immediately I rushed to my home and I got to know my son is no more, my son never quarrelled with anyone."

One of the neighbours and an eyewitness of the incident, Raj Kishore said, "Today at about 3 pm I was at my shop when suddenly I heard the voice of Abhishek shouting. I rushed to the spot when I saw him lying in a pool of blood. I couldn't do anything as the assailants had fled the spot."

