Rape-accused man held at Chennai airport on arrival from Muscat
By IANS | Published: February 16, 2023 02:21 PM 2023-02-16T14:21:04+5:30 2023-02-16T14:35:06+5:30
Chennai, Feb 16 The Immigration officials at the Chennai International airport arrested a rape-accused man when he arrived ...
Chennai, Feb 16 The Immigration officials at the Chennai International airport arrested a rape-accused man when he arrived from Muscat.
According to the airport officials, Poomari of Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu is accused in a rape case that happened seven years ago and ever since he was absconding.
On scanning through his passport at the immigration counter, the police found that he had a look out notice against him and detained him. Later, he was questioned by the immigration officials and found that he had raped a woman in 2016.
When the police was on search of him, he escaped abroad to Muscat. Ramanathapuram issued a look out notice in 2020 against him to all the airports across the country.
The immigration officials interrogated him and later handed him over to Chennai police.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app