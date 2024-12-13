Rape-murder case: Bengal court convicts two; hands death penalty to one

Kolkata, Dec 13 A district court in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, on Friday, handed a death sentence to one convict and life imprisonment to another in the rape and murder of a minor girl case, which took place in Farkka in October.

The convict, Dinobondhu Halder, has been sentenced to death by Jangipur Fast Track Court in Murshidabad district while the other convict, Subhojit Halder, has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The charge sheet, trial process, conviction and finally pronouncing of the sentence have been completed within two months from the date of the crime. Both were convicted by the same court.

Last week, there was a similar case of fast completion of the trial process, charge sheet, conviction and pronouncing of the sentence when a district fast-track court in South 24 Parganas district handed the death sentence of Mustakin Sarkar, the convict in a similar minor rape and murder case at Jayanagar, just 62 days after the date of the crime.

Incidentally, the pronouncement of the sentence in the Farkka rape and murder was announced on the same day when a special court in Kolkata granted bail to the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital Sandip Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal in the case of ghastly rape and murder of a woman junior doctor within the hospital premises in August this year.

The bail was granted to the duo since the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has failed to give a supplementary chargesheet in the case establishing the charges against Ghosh and Mondal of misleading the investigation and tampering or altering with evidence while the initial investigation in the matter was being carried out by Kolkata Police.

The trial process in the R.G. Kar rape and murder case is going on at the same special court in Kolkata on a fast-track and daily basis.

--IANS

src/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor