Rapist of minor girl in Palghar nabbed from Varanasi

Palghar (Maharashtra), Nov 27 The Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have nabbed the alleged rapist of a minor girl from his native place in Varanasi, officials said on Monday.

According to the MBVV police, the heinous incident took place on November 14, celebrated as Children’s Day, in Nalasopara town.

Around 9.30 p.m., the minor girl had stepped down to buy some sugar from a grocery shop located in her building and was returning back home.

Seeing her alone at that time, the accused tried to divert the girl's attention by saying that her mother was calling out to her.

As she turned around to look, the accused caught her, gagged her mouth and dragged her to an isolated spot nearby where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and decamped.

After returning home later, the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents and the family lodged a complaint with the Tulinj Police Station.

Taking serious cognizance of the incident which shocked the people of Nalasopara, Deputy Commissioner of Police Avinash Anbure guided the probe by setting up three separate teams to locate the accused.

Using tech-intel and network of informers, the police finally managed to zero in on him at his native Varanasi on Saturday where he was hiding since over 10 days.

The 23-year-old accused, whose identity has not been disclosed yet, was arrested and brought on a transit remand to Nalasopara on Monday and he will be produced before a Palghar court for further remand.

An official said that the accused will face charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code plus the POSCO, and further investigations are underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor