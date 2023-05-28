Rashtriya Janata Dal compares new Parliament building with coffin



Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday allegedly equated the structure of the new Parliament building with that of a coffin. Taking to Twitter, the RJD shared a photo of a coffin and asked Yeh kya hai (What is this?) in Hindi. The reaction has elicited sharp reactions from BJP.

A case of treason should be registered against such people who have compared the new Parliament building with a coffin, " BJP leader Sushil Modi said.

RJD leader Shakti Yadav while speaking to ANI said, PM Modi has buried democracy. The coffin has been posted as Modi has ensured the death of democracy. This is very unfortunate. Today they are comparing it with a coffin, were they comparing the old Parliament with zero? We were earlier sitting in zero? BJP leader Dushyant Gautam asked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber.