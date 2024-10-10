Ratan Tata Passes Away: Inspirational Journey of Industrialist from Visionary Leader to Global Icon

The name Tata is recognized worldwide, thanks to Ratan Tata's efforts to expand the brand cultivated by five generations. His dedication and ethical practices significantly contributed to India's economic development. Ratan Tata studied at Campion School in Mumbai, Cathedral and John Conan School, Bishop Cotton School in Shimla, and later attended Harvard University and Cornell University College of Architecture. At the age of 86 Ratan Tata took his last breath in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Wednesday night. The whole world is mourning, and Maharashtra state has declared that all programs of the state government scheduled to take place on Thursday have been cancelled. Let's have a look of Ratan Tata's life journey.

His first job involved overseeing operations at Tata Steel's workshops. A lifelong bachelor, Ratan Tata attempted marriage four times but was never successful. During his tenure, the Tata Group donated $50 million to establish 'Tata Hall' at Harvard Business School, where he completed his undergraduate studies. He also worked in architecture in the 1960s and authored books like 'From Steel to Cellular' and 'The Wit and Wisdom of Ratan Tata.' His net worth was estimated at around one billion dollars. Ratan Tata designed the Nano car, aiming to create an affordable family vehicle for Indian families accustomed to riding scooters. In a 2022 Instagram post, he expressed his vision of providing a family car that was also economically accessible.

Also Read: Ratan Tata Last Rites: Mortal Remains of Industrialist and Former Tata Sons Chairman to Be Kept at NCPA Today

He served as Chairman of the Tata Group from 1991 to 2012, succeeding JRD Tata and leading the company for nearly 21 years. His association with the Tata Group spanned almost 60 years, during which the company became a global leader in sectors like chemicals, steel, automobiles, IT, telecommunications, energy, tea, and hospitality, operating in over 80 countries. Ratan Naval Tata was born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai and succeeded JRD Tata as Chairman after his retirement. He earned an architecture degree from Cornell, later joining the Tata Steel workforce. Under his leadership, the Tata Group made significant acquisitions like Tetley, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus, enhancing its global reach and reputation for philanthropy.

Born into a Parsi family, Ratan Tata's father, Naval Tata, was adopted into the Tata family. Following his parents' divorce in 1948, he was raised by his grandmother, Nawazbai Tata. Ratan Tata attended several schools, including Campion School, Cathedral and John Conan School, Bishop Cotton School, and Riverdale Country School in New York City. While studying at Cornell, he joined the Tata Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity. The Tata conglomerate made a historic $50 million donation to Cornell in 2008.

In the 1970s, Ratan Tata took on a managerial role in the Tata Group, successfully leading the subsidiary National Radio and Electronics (NELCO). JRD Tata chose him as his successor. Under Ratan Tata's leadership, Tata Group's revenue grew 40-fold, and profits increased 50-fold, facilitating major acquisitions. Ratan Tata stepped down from the Tata Group on his 75th birthday, December 28, 2012. Following Cyrus Mistry's removal, Natarajan Chandrasekaran became the Chairman of Tata Sons. Ratan Tata has long been an advocate for education, medical advancements, and rural development, and in 2014, the Tata Group made a significant donation to the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai.

Last Rites of Ratan Tata

Tata Group has informed that Ratan Tata’s mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) Lawns in South Mumbai today from 10 am to 4 pm, allowing the public to pay their respects.