Ratan Tata Passes Away: Jharkhand Govt Announces One-Day State Mourning To Condole Demise

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren declared a one-day state mourning on Thursday to honor the passing of Tata Group's chairman emeritus and renowned industrialist, Ratan Tata. The 86-year-old Ratan Tata passed away at 11:30 pm at Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai, according to a senior police official who spoke to PTI. He had been hospitalized for the past few days.

“A one-day state mourning has been declared following the demise of former chairman of Tata Group and Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata ji, who gave world recognition to a backward state of the country like Jharkhand,” Soren said in a post on X.

Tata Steel established the nation's first industrial city in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, which was formerly part of undivided Bihar.
 

