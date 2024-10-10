Ratan Tata Passes Away: Jharkhand Govt Announces One-Day State Mourning To Condole Demise

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren declared a one-day state mourning on Thursday to honor the passing of Tata Group's chairman emeritus and renowned industrialist, Ratan Tata. The 86-year-old Ratan Tata passed away at 11:30 pm at Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai, according to a senior police official who spoke to PTI. He had been hospitalized for the past few days.

झारखंड जैसे देश के पिछड़े राज्य को विश्व में पहचान दिलाने वाले टाटा समूह के पूर्व चेयरमैन एवं पद्मविभूषण श्री रतन टाटा जी के देहावसान पर एक दिवसीय राज्यकीय शोक की घोषणा की जाती है। pic.twitter.com/HS5CzpH4mn — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) October 9, 2024

“A one-day state mourning has been declared following the demise of former chairman of Tata Group and Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata ji, who gave world recognition to a backward state of the country like Jharkhand,” Soren said in a post on X.

Tata Steel established the nation's first industrial city in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, which was formerly part of undivided Bihar.

