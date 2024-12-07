Ratlam Viral Video: Three Children Beaten in MP, Forced to Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'; FIR Registered

Three minor boys were beaten and slapped repeatedly and asked to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam. A first information report (FIR) has been registered by police against an unidentified person after a video of the act went viral on social media.

According to the police, the incident occurred last month but came to light after a clip of the assault on minors, including a six-year-old, was shared on social sites. It is learned that the video was recorded by a friend of the accused, who slapped the boys.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: On Ratlam's viral video, Additional SP Rakesh Khaka says, "... A certain community presented a video and said that one person was hitting 3 children. An FIR has been registered at Manek Chowk Police Station. The accused are being searched for. They would… pic.twitter.com/WpyXXHsEJJ — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 7, 2024

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Khaka said, "A certain community presented a video and said that one person was hitting 3 children. An FIR has been registered at Manek Chowk Police Station. The accused are being searched for. They would be arrested soon."

On December 5 (Thursday), family members of three minors reached the Manak Chowk police station with their children and filed an FIR against the accused after seeing the viral video. The main accused was large, while others were detained by the police in connection with assault cases.

The police told Hindustan Times that the unidentified accused who is slapping the minors had been booked for various sections for offences relating to committing an obscene act, causing hurt, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation and promotion of enmity, hatred and disharmony between groups based on religion.

WARNING! Video May Disturb Some Viewers

In India see in this video how much hatred against Muslims has entered their hearts.



This incident is from MP, Ratlam where these small terrorists are beating 3 Muslim children and forcing them to raise JSR slogans. pic.twitter.com/ph8cqnB0bq — Al Faris Emirati (@Sheikhalfaris) December 5, 2024

Three minors are age of 13, 11 and 6, In a shared clip of 1.12 minutes can be seen, a accused in black beating three minors over smoking. In the video, the man slaps the boys, asking if they will smoke. One of the boys then cries out in pain, saying ‘Allah’.

He asks, “What did you say, Allah?” the person says, as he slaps him again and again. The beating continues and stops sometime after the boys switch to chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.