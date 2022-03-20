Raut claims 'The Kashmir Files' movie won't provide political advantage to anyone in coming elections

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that 'The Kashmir Files' is just a film and will not provide any political advantage to anyone in the coming elections.

"It is not right to do politics on a sensitive issue like Kashmir... 'The Kashmir Files' is just a film, I don't think it will provide any political advantage to anyone in the coming elections," said Raut addressing media persons here.

He further said that by the time the controversy surrounding the film will be gone by the time elections come.

"Whether the events shown in the film are true or not can be discussed later. Many things shown in the film are being questioned that are not true. Many people are also saying that there are many facts that were supposed to be shown, but are not shown. Muslims were also among those who died at that time. There were many officers whose lives were saved by Muslims, these are all such things that could be in the film but are not there," he said.

The Shiv Sena MP said that in the coming days, the film will get a national award and the makers of the film will get something like Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan etc. "All these things keep happening, Y category security has also been received, we have seen," he added.

The film, which focuses on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, has been mired in controversy since its release on March 11 with the BJP and Opposition parties having conflicting views on it.

At a BJP Parliamentary Party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his support for the recently released film 'The Kashmir Files' against attempts, he claimed were being made to discredit it.

'Kashmir Files', directed by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the year 1990.

The movie, which had released in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others.

It revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'.

The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand.

( With inputs from ANI )

