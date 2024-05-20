Rave party involving techies, Telugu actors busted in Bengaluru, five arrested

Bengaluru, May 20 The Anti-Narcotics division of Karnataka Police arrested five people, including three drug peddlers, after raiding a rave party organised at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Bengaluru, said officials on Monday.

The police said the rave party was titled ‘Sunset to Sunrise Victory’.

During the raid, it was found that drugs and narcotic substances were supplied. The investigation revealed that about 100 people attended the party.

The police have recovered 15.56 grams of MDMA drugs, 6.2 grams of cocaine, 6 grams of hydro ganja, five mobiles and two vehicles from the accused persons.

The Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and various sections under the IPC were slapped against the five accused.

The party, involving techies and Telugu actors, was held in the G.M Farmhouse in the Singena Agrahara area near Electronics City, till the early hours.

According to police sources, more than 100 participants, including techies, Telugu film actors, models, and young men and women from Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh, were at the rave party.

The organiser had flown over 25 people from Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru for the event. The cops found a pass belonging to an Andhra Pradesh MLA in one of the cars parked at the farmhouse, sources stated.

Preliminary investigations revealed that an individual identified as Hari, from Hyderabad organised the party under the pretext of a birthday celebration.

As the party continued past 2 a.m., the Narcotics wing sleuths raided the farmhouse. The police also found more than 15 luxury cars at the venue.

There were about 30 women at the rave party, and the blood samples of all participants were taken and sent to check the consumption of drug substances.

Meanwhile, Telugu actress Hema refuted the reports in a section of media that she was at the party. She said she was at her farmhouse in Andhra Pradesh and "happily spending time".

