Ravindra Jadeja's sister accuses his wife Rivaba of using children to woo voters in Gujarat polls

The battle between the two Jadeja's BJP's Rivaba and Congresses Naynaba reached a new low as the cricketer's sister fired a fresh salvo at her sister-in-law. Addressing Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Naynaba said the Congress has filed a complaint against Rivaba for using children to campaign for the upcoming polls."Rivaba is using children to gain sympathy. In a way, it is called child labour. Senior officials of the Congress have filed a complaint with the Election Commission in the matter," Raynaba said while speaking to reporters.Further in her presser, the Congress leader asked that despite being a voter from Rajkot West, how can Rivaba contest and seek votes in Jamnagar North.

Naynaba also pointed out that her sister-in-law's official name is Riva Singh Hardev Singh Solanki in her election form. "She has kept Ravindra Jadeja's name in bracket and this is just to use the Jadeja surname. In the six years of her marriage, she did not get time to revise her name," Naynaba alleged. The Jamnagar North seat is expected to have an intense political battle as two woman members of Ravindra Jadeja's family (his wife and his sister) have come face to face. While the India all-rounder's wife is contesting on a BJP ticket, his sister is campaigning for the opposition party Congress in Jamnagar North.Last week, Rivaba Jadeja said there is no “nanad-bhabhi” tussle between her and sister-in-law Naynaba Jadeja. Speaking to news agency ANI, Rivaba refuted all rumours of feud in the family due to her and Naina's political engagements, saying they simply believe in different ideologies.

