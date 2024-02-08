RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 6.5% for Sixth Time in a Row

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said the central bank has kept the repo rate stable at 6.5 per cent. The benchmark interest rate was last raised last February to 6.5 per cent from 6.25 per cent to contain inflation that was driven by global developments.

It was left unchanged in December 2023 meet. Uncertainty in food prices continues to impinge on headline inflation. MPC remains resolute on containing inflation at the target of 4 percent. Global growth expected to remain steady in 2024