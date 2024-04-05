RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: Shaktikanta Das to Announce New Financial Policies for 2024-25 Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the first monetary policy of the financial year 2024-25 later today, April 5. The two-day review meeting of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the rate-setting panel, commenced on April 3 and concludes today, April 5.

It is widely expected that the RBI will keep the key policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for the seventh consecutive time.The six-member MPC led by Governor Das will observe the impact of global headwinds on economic determinants such as India’s GDP growth and the inflation trajectory. However, comments from the RBI Governor will be keenly watched for any hints on future interest rate cuts.