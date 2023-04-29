Ready for any kind of investigation, but won't resign: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Facing allegations of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers, WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said he is ready for any kind of investigation but won't resign from his post as it would mean he has accepted the charges against him.

On Friday night, Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh. While the first FIR pertained to allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under the POCSO Act, the second was related to outraging modesty. I'm not a criminal. Resigning means I have accepted their allegations, Singh, the BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, said. He claimed all the demands of women wrestlers have been accepted.

I am completely innocent and have full faith in Supreme Court and Delhi Police. I am ready to face any kind of investigation, Singh told reporters at his residence in Bishnoharpur, about 40 km from Gonda city. Resigning as president of Wrestling Federation of India is not a big deal for me, but I will not resign as a criminal.

Taking a strong exception to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's meeting with the wrestlers on Saturday morning, Singh said, Today it has been seen who is behind this controversy. I have been saying from the beginning that an industrialist and the Congress have a hand in this. They are upset with me. He, however, did not elaborate.

Several wrestlers have resumed their agitation and sat on a dharna since April 23, demanding that an FIR be filed against the Gonda strongman. They also demand that Singh be removed from from all posts he holds. The Congress has said that he should be arrested immediately.

