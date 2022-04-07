Recreation and Wellness facility inaugurated at Goa's Thivim Railway Station

By ANI | Published: April 7, 2022 09:20 PM2022-04-07T21:20:09+5:302022-04-07T21:30:02+5:30

In a move to enhance passenger comfort, an innovative facility called Recreation and Wellness facility at Thivim Railway Station was inaugurated on Thursday.

Recreation and Wellness facility inaugurated at Goa's Thivim Railway Station | Recreation and Wellness facility inaugurated at Goa's Thivim Railway Station

Recreation and Wellness facility inaugurated at Goa's Thivim Railway Station

Next

In a move to enhance passenger comfort, an innovative facility called Recreation and Wellness facility at Thivim Railway Station was inaugurated on Thursday.

This fully air-conditioned kiosk comprises of relaxing wellness chair and a virtual reality facility. Santosh Kumar Jha, Director (Operations and Commercial), Konkan Railway Corporation Limited along with other officials of Konkan Railway inaugurated the Relax Zone today.

In a tweet today by the Konkan Railway, it read, "In a move to enhance passenger comfort, an innovative facility called Recreation and Wellness facility at Thivim Railway Station was inaugurated by Shri S K Jha, Director (O&C). This fully air-conditioned KIOSK comprises of Relaxing Wellness Chair and Virtual Reality facility."

The fully air-conditioned Kiosk, comprising of relaxing wellness chair and a virtual reality facility with short duration cinema (film) offers passengers a pleasant and relaxing experience at the station, the official statement read.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Konkan railway corporation limitedKonkan railway corporation limitedSantosh kumar jhaShri s k jhaKonkan railwayKonkan railwaysKonkan railway corporation