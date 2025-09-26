Recruitment drive underway in other states, only Karnataka lagging: Union Minister Joshi slams Cong govt

Mysuru, Sep 26 Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, said on Friday that it is unfair for the Congress government in Karnataka to leave recruiting candidates in distress by delaying the recruitment process.

Speaking to the media in Mysuru, the Union Minister said, "Recruitments are going on in various states, but in Karnataka, the state government is not conducting them. I have also taken note of the large protest held by candidates in the Dharwad city of Karnataka."

He said that vacancies in several departments, including the Police and Revenue departments, are not being filled.

The Congress-led state government has not taken steps for fresh recruitment either, creating anxiety among job aspirants in the state, he added.

"Candidates waiting for jobs in the state are now worried about exceeding the age limit, which has pushed them on the streets to hold a protest. It is not right for the state government to leave vacancies unfilled in several departments. Even if fresh posts are not created, at least the vacant ones must be filled," Union Minister Joshi said.

Referring to concerns raised about not conducting recruitment for Sub-Inspector posts in the Police Department, the Union Minister said, "I discussed this with the Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner, who informed me that the recruitment process is underway. However, the state government must clarify its stance on age relaxation. It is not right to keep candidates in uncertainty."

"Recruitments have been held in various states. In Rajasthan alone, more than 15,000 candidates were given appointment orders yesterday (September 25) in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But in Karnataka, no such steps have been taken, naturally causing candidates to fear age-relaxation issues and forcing them to protest," he added.

