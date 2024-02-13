Red Fort Temporarily Closed Amid Security Concerns Linked to Ongoing Farmers' Protest

Due to concerns about potential unrest linked to the ongoing farmers' protest, the Red Fort in Delhi has been temporarily closed for visitors. Security around the area has been beefed up to prevent any incidents similar to what happened on January 26, 2021. Delhi police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in large numbers around the historic monument.

An official mentioned that the closure is due to security reasons, and when the Red Fort will reopen depends on decisions made by security agencies. Security measures in Delhi have been increased with multiple barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails, and container walls at border points. This is aimed at preventing the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers trying to enter the city, especially since talks between farm leaders and the Central government have not reached a conclusive agreement.

Here is why they are protesting.

Protesting farmers kicked off their "Delhi Chalo" march today, demanding the government address their long-standing grievances, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, repeal of the Electricity Act 2020, and compensation for those affected by the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Demands by Farmers