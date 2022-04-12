REET 2022 Exam On July 23 & 24, know how to apply
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 12, 2022 02:36 PM2022-04-12T14:36:47+5:302022-04-12T14:37:07+5:30
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released a piece of information for candidates, about the registration process ...
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released a piece of information for candidates, about the registration process for REET 2022. And this registration process will continue till May 18, 2022.
Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot made this announcement, according to his announcement this recruitment drive, will fill a total of 20,000 vacancies.
REET Exam 2022: Application fees
Rs 550 is only for one paper, and the candidates who want to apply for both the papers, the fee will be Rs. 750.
Know how to apply for the REET exam
- Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in,
- Search for the REET 2022 Application Form link.
- After this enter your login details.
- Then click on the "Submit" button after filling in the details.
- The details will appear on your mobile number or email.
- After this again fill your login details.
- Enter your educational details, personal details, your photograph, and your scanned signature.
- Then make the payment.
- Download the REET 2022 Application Form.