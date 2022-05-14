REET registration date extended till May 20, check details

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has extended the REET 2022 registration date. The date has been extended till May 20, 2022. Candidates can apply through the official site of REET on reetbser2022.in. The correction window for REET 2022 will open on May 23 and will close on May 25, 2022.

Know how to apply for the exam

Go to the official site of BSER REET on reetbser2022.in.

On the homepage click on the REET 2022 link.

Enter the registration details as asked and submit.

Fill in the application form and pay the fee.

Click the submit button.

Download the confirmation page.

The exam will conduct in two papers. Exam timings for paper 1 (Level 2) is 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM, while the exam time for paper 2 (Level 1) is 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM.