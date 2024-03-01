Regional industry conclave in Ujjain will pave way for MP's growth: CM

Bhopal, March 1 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the two-day regional industry conclave that began in Ujjain on Friday will pave the way for all-round growth in the state.

The state government has estimated that the conclave will succeed in achieving its target of attracting investment worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore.

More than 800 investors across the world are participating in the conclave.

Chief Minister Yadav said that the conclave would not be limited to signing MoUs with the investors, but to execute those projects on the ground as early as possible.

"Our government will give more priority to those who would be ready to invest in Madhya Pradesh as soon as possible. Signing MoUs with investors is not the only aim, but to execute those plans on the ground as early as possible. This is the main aim of this conclave," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor