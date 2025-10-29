Regional transport authorities in Punjab go online

Ludhiana, Oct 29 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, along with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday launched faceless RTO Services to facilitate the masses.

At the very outset, the Chief Minister imposed a lock on the office of the Regional Transport Authority (RTO) as a mark of symbolism to close the office and end an era of corruption prevalent in it. Interacting with the media, former Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said post-Independence, the people of the state had become slaves of the bureaucracy and their corrupt deeds.

However, he said today the state has been freed from it, adding now the people will get their driving licence, vehicle registration certificates and other services by a single call on 1076.

Kejriwal said, “Today people are getting freedom from corruption, inconvenience and middlemen to get their work done”, adding, “This is happening for the first time not only in the country but also in the world too”. He said today, “marks a historic day for the people of Punjab as for the first time faceless RTO services are being launched in the state”. He said this initiative can truly be called a digital revolution in the Transport Department, as people will now get the services at their doorsteps.

Kejriwal said 56 major services related to driving licences and vehicle registration certificates have now been made completely faceless. He said these services can be accessed through Seva Kendras or by calling the 1076 helpline. Previously, he said people had to visit cyber cafes or apply online themselves to obtain a driving licence or vehicle registration certificate.

Kejriwal said that after applying, they were required to visit RTO offices multiple times for tasks like document verification, which caused considerable inconvenience, especially for people living in remote areas, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.

In his address, Chief Minister Mann said people faced a lot of inconvenience in the RTO offices. With this initiative, he said a lock has been imposed on the inconvenience and corruption caused to the common man, adding that this is in consonance with the zero-tolerance policy against corruption of the state government.

Mann said that earlier, the people had immensely benefited from revenue reforms, which have empowered them in a big way. The Chief Minister categorically said none of the employees will be shunted out and their services will be duly utilised by the government in other departments as per their eligibility.

