Registration of 12,580 NGOs under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act ends today

The registration of 12, 580 Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) has been ceased or expired on Saturday.

The total number of NGOs underactive or alive category as of Saturday has come down to 16,829 from 22,762, as per the data uploaded on the Ministry of Home Affairs website on Saturday.

In the updated list on January 1, the registration of 5933 NGOs has either been canceled or they did not apply for renewal.

"The NGOs were given enough time but they failed to update. Even after given extension still, some of NGOs, had not applied," said MHA sources.

There are a total of 12,580 in the list of registered associations deemed to have ceased (Validity of Certificate has expired). FCRA registration is a mandatory requirement to receive foreign funds.

On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had extended the validity of FCRA registration of those NGOs that were expiring between September 29, 2020, and September 30, 2021, was extended till March 31, 2022.

On January 1, the updated list of NGOs whose registration was "deemed to cease or expired" on the MHA website added 5933 NGOs to the list. Earlier, 6587 NGOs were already on the list.

There are a total of 16,829 active NGOs under FCRA. And 20675 NGOs are in the canceled category that means they can't receive or utilize any foreign fund.

Mahatma Gandhi Yuvajan Sangthan, Asha Kiran Rural Educational Development Society, Chaitanya Rural Dev Elopement Society, International Animal and Birds Welfare Society, Kranthi Society, Mitraniketan; Jhansi Mahila Mandli, AND K.S. Naidu Education Society are among those whose registration is deemed to have been seized.

( With inputs from ANI )

