Regularisation of jobs will give relief to contractual teachers: Assam CM

Guwahati, Sep 2 The Assam government has regularised the jobs of nearly 24,000 contractual teachers working in primary schools across the state.

Speaking at an occasion to distribute appointment letters to 23,956 teachers, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: "In the year 2012 when I was the Education Minister for the first time, contractual teachers were recruited under Sarba Siksha Abhiyan. A few years later, those teachers were given a pay scale as per the salary structure of permanent teachers. However, the word 'contractual' preceded their jobs. From now on, these contractual teachers can take relief and feel better while going to the schools."

He also added that since the jobs of these contractual teachers have been regularised, they are set to get several additional benefits.

"The Assam government has commenced a scheme with the State Bank of India (SBI) for giving cheaper and without mortgage loans to the employees for building houses. Earlier, the contractual teachers did not get this benefit; but from tomorrow, they can easily avail these facilities. Moreover, I will have a conversation with the SBI authorities to give priority in giving house-building loans to this group of teachers," CM Sarma said.

He also added that the Assam government has the provision of giving pay protection to families if an employee dies within his or her service period.

The Chief Minister mentioned, "Many contractual teachers died in the last few years and the family could not avail of this facility of the government. However, if any untoward incident happens with any of these teachers in future, the family will be completely taken care of by the government."

The Education Department published an advertisement for the special recruitment drive on August 5.

The contractual teachers were given two options—to stay in the same post or join a regular position but with a reduced pay structure.

As many as 35,000 teachers are working in contractual posts in primary schools. Among them, 23,956 expressed their desire to join the regular teacher's position while the rest will continue in their existing positions.

The contractual teachers earlier protested against this special recruitment initiative.

They demanded full pay protection while joining regular positions. However, the state government was insistent on giving them fresh appointment letters that would make a reduced salary every month.

