Rehabilitation of ST communities living on fringes of forests: Karnataka CM Bommai

In the wake of problems of wild animals for Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities living inside the forests, they will be rehabilitated by providing them land on the fringes of the forests, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking at the launch of Vijay Sankalp Yatra of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) atop Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district by BJP National President JP Nadda on Wednesday, the CM said, "Special attention has been given in the budget to the people living in the fringes of forests. The Government of India has been recommended to make suitable amendments to provide land to those who were living inside the forests. There is a demand to increase the number of Primary Health Centers in this region and this year, 68 new PHCs will be opened. Under this plan, the PHCs will be sanctioned to the people living on the fringes of forests in the district."

Talking about self-employment, the chief minister said, "Under the Streesamarthya Scheme, two Stree Shakti groups in every village will be given a grant of up to Rs 5 lakh and provide market linkage to the products of the groups. They will be given training and provide self-employment."

"Opportunities are there to set up small-scale industries of forest produces. Steps will be taken to provide social justice to the Beda community. Women and youths are allowed to lead self-reliant life by offering them self-employment," Bommai added.

Bommai informed that several schemes like Kisan Samman for farmers, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Aatmanirbhar, and Ayushman Bharath have been implemented.

He said, "The quota for SC/ST has been hiked and these communities are offered free power supply of up to 75 units. Priority has been given to the communities in the construction of houses and purchase of land. Women working as agricultural labourers are given monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000, free bus passes for the girl students, and free education for girls from PU up degree courses."

The CM stated that the Vijay Sankalp Yatra which was launched by Nadda from Male Mahadeshwara Hill will culminate in Davangere.

He said, "A lot of inspiration has been drawn from the Jan Sankalp Yatra and doubled self-confidence. The confidence of the ST community has increased after a tribal woman was made the President of India. The double-engine governments are fulfilling the aspirations of the people. The BJP will come back to power with a clear majority."

Former CM BS Yediyurappa, State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Union minister Shobha Karandlaje, and others were present on the occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

