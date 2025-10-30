‘Remarks distorted by vested interests’: BJP MLC on Savita and Hadapada communities row

Bengaluru, Oct 30 Responding to the controversy over his alleged derogatory remarks against the Savita and Hadapada communities, former BJP National General Secretary and MLC C.T. Ravi has expressed regret, stating that his remarks were distorted by vested interests.

The Savita and Hadapada communities are traditionally engaged in the barber profession.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Ravi said, “It is being projected that I have insulted the Savita community. I have made no such statement. There should be no scope for misunderstanding. If at all my words have hurt the sentiments of the Savita community, I regret it.”

He further said, “Propaganda is being spread on social media by attributing false statements to me. I have never made such remarks. As a Hindutva activist, the question of insulting anyone based on caste does not arise.”

“I request members of the Savita and Hadapada communities not to give room for misunderstanding. Some people have misunderstood, while others are deliberately spreading false rumours. I will demand an inquiry into the matter,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress, taking to the social media platform X, attacked Ravi, saying, “BJP’s self-proclaimed protector of culture and MLC C.T. Ravi, who had earlier displayed his filthy tongue by hurling disgraceful insults at a woman minister inside the Assembly, has once again let his tongue loose.”

His derogatory remarks against the Savita community are not merely his personal views but reflect the true culture of the BJP and the ideological teachings of the Sangh, the Congress alleged.

“Is this the same ‘Manusmriti-inspired casteist lesson’ that the RSS has imparted to BJP leaders, who have never shown respect towards women, Dalits, and backward classes?

C.T. Ravi, who has made remarks insulting the honour of the Savita community, and the BJP, which stands by him, must immediately apologise to the people of the state and to the Savita community,” the Congress demanded.

The incident occurred recently during Ravi’s visit to Chikkamagaluru Medical College. He allegedly became enraged after learning that the dean was absent despite prior intimation of his visit.

While reprimanding the dean for his absence, Ravi allegedly used a derogatory term, asking what the dean thought of him. The video went viral on Thursday, sparking controversy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor