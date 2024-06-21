Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Actor Darshan in Police Custody and His Girlfriend Pavithra Gowda in Judicial Custody for 14 Days

In the Renukaswamy murder case, actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and three of his associates on charges of murder of Renukaswamy were remanded in police custody for two days on Thursday. Dhanaraj, Vinay and Pradosh are the other three whose police custody was extended. These four were taken back to Annapoorneshwarinagar police station for further investigation. And will be produced in court again by 5 pm on Saturday.

The prime accused in the case Pavithra Gowda and six other accused were sent to judicial custody for 14 days and moved to the central prison, Parappana Agrahara. The accused were produced before the additional chief of the metropolitan magistrate’s court here on Thursday. Special Public Prosecutor P. Prasanna Kumar sought four more days of custody of Darshan.

In a recent development Darshan has confessed to having given Rs 30 lakh to another accused Pradosh for the disposal of the body and to ensure that his name does not come out anywhere. The amount has been recovered from Pradosh’s residence, police sources said.Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda has called the murder “a heinous crime committed horrifically.” He said that the individual has been killed in a very brutal and barbaric way.”

