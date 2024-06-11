Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Bengaluru Police Detain Actress Pavithra Gowda Following Darshan Thoogudeepa’s Arrest

Following the detention of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, the Bengaluru police has also apprehended actress Pavithra Gowda. According to the reports, Darshan Thoogudeepa is romantically linked with Pavithra.

Earlier in the day, Darshan was taken into custody from his farmhouse in Mysuru after his name was disclosed by an accused in a murder case. Darshan, along with 10 others, has been implicated in the Renukaswamy murder case, with additional arrests made concerning their suspected involvement.

Allegations have surfaced claiming that Darshan maintained frequent contact with the accused. Renuka Swamy was allegedly making derogatory remarks about actress Pavitra Gowda before her demise. Additionally, reports indicate that he was allegedly taken to a warehouse and assaulted at Darshan's instigation. Renuka Swamy was discovered dead in a shed in Mysuru on Sunday.