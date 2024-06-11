Bengaluru: Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa detained in murder case

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 11 : Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been taken into custody in connection with a murder case in Bengaluru, the police said on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Renukaswamy (33), a native of Chitradurga whose body was recovered in Kamakshipalya in Bengaluru on June 9.

The case has been registered at Kamakshipalya police station.

Around 10 people have been detained in the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) S Girish said that Thoogudeepa has been taken for questioning by the police.

"In connection with a murder case registered in Kamakshipalya Police Station limits of Bengaluru West division on 9th June, one of the actors of the Kannada film industry has been secured and he is being questioned. The details are yet to be ascertained and the matter is under investigation," the DCP (West) Girish said in a press conference here today.

"Renukaswamy (33) from Chitradurga is the victim. Around 10 people are detained and they are being questioned," he said.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

