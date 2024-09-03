Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Police to File Chargesheet In Court Against Darshan

City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said that the investigation into the Renuka Swamy murder case is almost complete and the charge sheet will be submitted to the court in the next two days. Speaking at a press conference, he said that a charge sheet has been prepared based on all the evidence related to the murder case, which the Special Public Prosecutor has examined. Police chief Dayananda said that they have received the reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory and the chargesheet will be filed in a day or two.

In the charge sheet, it is mentioned that the three accused namely, Nikhil Nayka, Kesavamurthy Uru, and Karthik who were arrested in the Renukaswamy murder are not involved and have no role. Although there is no murder case against Nikhil Nayka, Keshavmurthy, Karthik, but the police have proposed charges of destruction of evidence against the three.

It is confirmed that the deceased Renuka Swamy sent obscene photos to Pavitra Gowda in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. The police confirmed that the photos were uploaded to Pavitra Gowda's Instagram account from the Renuka Swamy account. Instagram has confirmed the messages and obscene photos sent to Pavithragowda. The investigation team mentioned this information in the charge sheet.