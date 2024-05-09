Repolling in a booth in Gujarat's Dahod LS seat on May 11

Gandhinagar, May 9 The Election Commission has announced repolling on May 11 at a booth in Parthampur village in Gujarat's Dahod Lok Sabha constituency after a booth-capturing incident was reported on May 7.

Dahod is a Scheduled Tribes reserved seat, where BJP's Jasvantsinh Bhabhor is seeking a third consecutive term. Prabha Taviad is the candidate from the Congress.

Following the emergence of a video from the Santrampur Assembly constituency, which is part of the Dahod Lok Sabha seat, authorities acted promptly.

Vijay Bhabhor, identified as the son of the incumbent BJP MP Jasvantsinh Bhabhor, is said to have broadcast live from a polling station in Santrampur taluka, Mahisagar district, via his Instagram account. Although the video was subsequently deleted, it had already been widely shared, sparking significant outcry. In the video, Vijay is heard claiming ownership of the voting machine in Gujarati, asserting that the "machine belongs to my father".

In response to the incident, the Central Election Commission has mandated a fair and transparent polling process for the upcoming repolling date.

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident, and a show cause notice has been issued to the polling staff on duty, including the Presiding Officer, Assistant Presiding Officer, and two Polling Officers.

The Congress party's spokesperson Manish Doshi expressed concern and claimed it was an attempt by the BJP to capture booths. The party demanded repolling not only at the affected booth but also in others suspected of similar violations.

