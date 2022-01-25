Republic Day 2022: Know the history and significance of this day, and involvement of Dr BR Ambedkar

On 26th January the country India observes Republic Day, annually. Republic Day is an important day in the history of India, on this day the Constitution of India came into effect on 26, January 1950, replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India and thus, turning the nation into a newly formed republic.

In 2022 country will be celebrating its 73rd Republic day. The day is celebrated all over India, on this day the president hoists the flag at Rajpath, New Delhi, and followed by parades showcase India’s defence, cultural abilities, cultural and social heritage. The president also distributes Padma Awards to the civilians of India, which is the second-highest civilian award in India.

Republic Day History

On 26th January 1950, the day come to an effect in the country because in 1950, the Indian constitution came into existence. The constitution was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, and after whole one year on 26 January 1950, it came into an effect.



Republic Day Signification

The constitution of India is a document in which the laws, powers, duties, fundamental rights, and directive principles of the Government of India & Indian citizens are mentioned. It is said that India has one of the best constitutions in the world, our constitution is fully described on human rights and unbiasedness. The Bhimrao Ambedkar is called the father of the constitution because he authored the Indian Constitution. The Indian Constitution guaranteed the rights and freedoms of all Indians, including the Untouchables. On August 29, 1947, he formed a committee of seven members calling it the ‘Drafting Committee’. With Dr. BR Ambedkar as the Chairman of the committee, the other members included were N. Gopalaswami, Alladi Krishnaswami Ayyas, K.M Munshi, Saijo Mola Saadulla, N. Madhava Rao, and D.P Khaitan.

