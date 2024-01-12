Republic Day 2024: Armed Forces' Martial Music Sets Tone for this Year’s Beating Retreat Ceremony (Watch Video)

The opening tune of this year’s Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk is based on the Armed Forces Martial music created post-independence. As the Red Fort in Delhi will come to live with music on 26 January 2024. Not just any music, but special, powerful tunes will be played by our brave soldiers. Each year, on Republic Day, we have this amazing ceremony called Beating Retreat. This year, it will be extra special and will remind us of how strong and brave our soldiers are.

From the Army, Navy, Air Force, and even special forces, different bands join together. They will play songs that are going to make your heart beat fast, like soldiers marching bravely. Other songs that are slower and sadder, remembering those who gave their lives for our country. Each note will tell you a story of courage, sacrifice, and love for India.

#WATCH | Martial Music of Armed Forces that will be played at the Beating Retreat Ceremony this year.



(Video: Ministry of Defence) pic.twitter.com/zTjAk6S2rg — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2024

Beating Retreat isn't just a show. It's a thank you to our soldiers, a promise to remember their sacrifices and a reminder that we are all one India, standing strong together.