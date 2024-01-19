Republic Day 2024: French President to Be Chief Guest, 13,000 Special Guests Invited to Witness Parade

The Defence Ministry announced on Friday, January 19, that the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, will be visiting India as the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ministry also mentioned that marching and band contingents, along with aircraft from France, will participate alongside their Indian counterparts on January 26.

The Defence Ministry stated, "Around 13,000 special guests from across India have been invited to witness the parade to ensure Jan Bhagidari. 'Anant Sutra - The Endless Thread,' showcasing nearly 1,900 sarees and drapes from every corner of the country, will be another highlight."

Republic Day 2024 | French President Emmanuel Macron to be the Chief Guest; Marching & band contingents as well as aircraft from France to join their Indian counterparts. Around 13,000 Special Guests pan India invited to witness the parade to ensure Jan Bhagidari. ‘Anant Sutra -… pic.twitter.com/jWAliaLtLg — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

India and France, as strategic partners, share a high degree of convergence on various regional and global issues. Notably, this marks the sixth time that a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations in the national capital. Prior to Macron, former French Prime Minister Jacques Chirac was the Chief Guest on India's Republic Day celebrations in 1976 and 1998, while former Presidents Valery Giscard d'Estaing, Nicolas Sarkozy, and Francois Hollande attended in 1980, 2008, and 2016, respectively.

