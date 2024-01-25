Republic Day 2024: Gallantry Medals Announced for 1132 Personnel

On the eve of India's 75th Republic Day, over 1,000 security personnel have been awarded with different categories of gallantry and service medals, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday said in a statement. This includes 277 gallantry medals.After the recent restructuring of medals, a total of 1,132 personnel of police, fire service, home guard and civil defence and correctional service have been awarded gallantry and service medals on the occasion of the Republic Day, 2024, the MHA said in a statement.

Gallantry Medals – Police Service

Among the majority of the 277 gallantry awards, 119 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas, 133 personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir region and 25 personnel from other regions are being awarded for their gallant action.

While 275 personnel were awarded the Medal for Gallantry (GM), two were awarded the President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG). The top category PMG has been accorded to two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel posthumously for their "outstanding contribution in the prestigious task of peacekeeping as part of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) as members of the 15th Congo Contingent of BSF at the Moroccan Rapid Deployment Battalion (MORRDB) camp at Butembo."Notably, BSF head constables Sanwala Ram Vishnoi and Shishu Pal Singh were killed in the line of action in Congo in July 2022.

Out of the 277 Gallantry medals, 275 have been awarded to 72 personnel from J&K Police, 18 personnel from Maharashtra, 26 personnel from Chhattisgarh, 23 personnel from Jharkhand, 15 personnel from Odisha, 8 personnel from Delhi, 65 personnel from CRPF, 21 personnel from SSB, and the remaining personnel from the other States/UTs and CAPFs.Out of 102 President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), 94 have been awarded to Police Service, 04 to Fire Service and 04 to Civil Defence and Home Guard Service.