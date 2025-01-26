Republic Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls Tricolour at Kartavya Path (Watch Video)

President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag as she led the countrymen in celebrating India's 76th Republic Day today, January 26. The unfurling of the national flag was followed by the national anthem and 21 gun salute. Meanwhile, the the capital city is on alert with more than 70,000 police personnel deployed across Delhi. Around 10,000 special guests from different walks of life have been invited to witness the parade as it rolls down Karvavya Path.

This year there will be 31 tableaux from various states and services on the theme ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas’. A tri-service tableau will be displayed for the first time to highlight the spirit of joint-ness and integration among the Armed Forces. Guests will also be treated to a cultural performance by more than 5,000 artists covering the entire Kartavya Path for the first time.

As part of the tradition, both Presidents were escorted to Kartavya Path by the President’s Bodyguard, ‘Rashtrapati ke Angarakshak’, the seniormost regiment of the Indian Army. Reviving a tradition discontinued for 40 years, they arrived in the ‘Traditional Buggy,’ adding a regal charm to the celebrations. Upon their arrival, they were welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister also welcomed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar at Kartavya Path. The National Flag was unfurled amidst the playing of the National Anthem, followed by a thunderous 21-gun salute performed using indigenous 105-mm Light Field Guns.



