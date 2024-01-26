Republic Day Parade 2024- French and Indian Air Forces Collaborate for Breathtaking Flypast (Watch)

On the occasion on 26th January Republic Day New Delhi Kartavaya Path observed some amazing visuals as it witnessed 54 aircraft including three from the French Air and Space Force, participating in a flypast during the 75th Republic Day.

These mesmerizing visuals when the contingents flew past with booming sound, showcasing several midair acrobatics is all over the internet. To celebrate this occasion French President Emmanuel Macron, the chief guest, has joined Indian President Droupadi Murmu in leading the festivities in the national capital.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) dazzled spectators with a breathtaking display of aerial prowess during the Republic Day flypast on Friday. The showcase commenced with the 'Prachand' formation, featuring a Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) leading a combined assault force of Apache and Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Mk-IVs.

Prachand Formation 🤤😍



Indian Air Force Prachand Formation led by 1 Made in India LCH Prachand Attack Helicopter with 2×ALH MK-4 & 2×Apache attack Heptr #RepublicDay 🇮🇳



Atmanirbhar Bharat in Making 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IwHeniRl45 — Vivek Singh (@VivekSi85847001) January 26, 2024

The vintage Dakota aircraft, a symbol of IAF's history, led the 'Tangail' formation, flanked by Dornier aircraft. The 'Arjan' and 'Netra' formations showcased transport and surveillance capabilities, with C-295 and C-130J aircraft alongside Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) and Sukhoi-30 fighters.

#WATCH | The Tangail formation comprising one Dakota aircraft in lead with two Dornier aircraft in echelon fly over Kartavya Path in 'Vic' formation.



Specially recorded aerial visuals.#RepublicDay2024pic.twitter.com/jlHopOKHCG — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

Maritime patrol prowess was on display with the 'Varuna' formation, led by a P-8I aircraft and Su-30s. The 'Bheem' formation highlighted heavy-lift capability with a C-17 aircraft, followed by a stunning display of aerial refueling by Su-30s. The fly-past reached a crescendo with the 'Amrit' formation, featuring six Jaguar aircraft in a graceful "Arrowhead" formation, and the awe-inspiring 'Vajraang' formation, showcasing six Rafale fighters in a tight "Marut" configuration.

Varuna Formation

IN P 8 I MPA with 2× Mig 29 K of Indian Navy 🇮🇳#RepublicDaypic.twitter.com/LWIG2DLm1z — Vivek Singh (@VivekSi85847001) January 26, 2022

The grand finale witnessed the 'Trishul' formation, three Su-30 Mk-I aircraft tearing through the sky at 900 kmph, accompanied by the IAF Marching Contingent. The formation executed a breathtaking "Trishul" maneuver as it approached the dais. A single Rafale, pushing the limits at 900 kmph, performed the "Vertical Charlie" maneuver, executing multiple turns before concluding the show.

#WATCH | Three Su-30 Mk-I aircraft make Trishul formation at 900 kmph over water channel north of Kartavya Path along with the IAF Marching contingent, during #RepublicDay2024 celebrations. pic.twitter.com/pDa4M6YS0e — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

The fly-past commenced with a tribute to India's partnership with France, as two Rafale jets and an Airbus A330 MRTT flew in a triangle formation, accompanied by the French band and marching contingent. The Rafales hailed from the historic "104 Al Dhafra" air base in the UAE, a testament to the IAF's enduring legacy.