Research scholar at AMU accuses professor of molestation, harassment, FIR registered

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 28 : A research scholar of Aligarh Muslim University accused her professor of molestation and harassment, the police said on Sunday.

According to Circle Officer, Civil Lines, Ashok Kumar said that the research student of the Wildlife Sciences Department of Aligarh Muslim University has given an application against her professor alleging molestation and harassment.

Kumar stated that on the basis of the allegation, the police pressed charges under appropriate sections.

"We have registered a case in the matter under appropriate sections at the women's police station," said Circle Officer Kumar.

The police said legal proceedings are underway and the police are probing the matter. Further details in the matter are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor