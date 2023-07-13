Resentment among Maharashtra govt over portfolios, says NCP's Mahesh Tapase, claims Ajit pawar returned ‘empty handed’ from Delhi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : Nationalist Congresss Party spokesperson Mahesh Tapase on Thursday claimed there was "resentment" in the NDA government of the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP over differences on portfolio allocation and the possible cabinet expansion.

"Ajit Pawar is a strong leader of the NCP and its sad that he now has to go to Delhi to ask for a portfolio and return empty-handed. There is a feeling of resentment within the government," he said.

His remarks come in light of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and fellow NCP rival faction leader Praful Patel meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, terming it as a "courtesy call".

The NCP leader said till now, only 29 ministers of all three parties have taken oath.

"BJP has 10 ministers in the government despite having 105 MLAs while CM Shinde-led Sena, which has close to 50 MLAs, has 10 ministers. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction only has 9 ministers," he added.

"There is resentment among themselves as the Shinde group has said it was because of Ajit Pawar that they (NCP legislators) left the government. Now, they have to stay in the government with him. How will they face the public now?" Tapase said.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said "the state cabinet will be expanded soon".

He made the remark after holding a meeting with Maharashtra deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, at his official residence, Varsha, on Tuesday late night.

A fresh political earthquake rocked Maharashtra after Ajit Pawar, along with a band of 8 loyalist MLAs, broke ranks with the NCP and took oath as deputy CM in the Shinde-led NDA government.

Defending his move, he later blamed his uncle and NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar for the party losing out on a chance to stake a claim to the CM post in 2014.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor