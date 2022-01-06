Resident in Karnataka creates decorative items from waste materials, intends to make Kalaburagi Green City

A resident in Karnataka's Kalaburagi started creating decorative items during the lockdown period using the waste materials like plastic bottles and pipes and has now made over 200 items intending to make his city a Green city.

Mahesh Kadechur converted waste materials into art and unique items and decorated them at his house.

Speaking to ANI, Kadechur said, "I started making these items during the lockdown and till now I have made over 200 items using waste materials like plastic bottles and pipes."

He toldthat he has been doing it since he was 6 years old and has taken it up as his hobby.

A local said: "I have been knowing him for the past 20 years, he has been making decorative items for long with small things. Instead of wasting the things, he used to convert them into decoratives.

( With inputs from ANI )

